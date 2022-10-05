Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active.

“We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it takes a lot of manpower to keep these dogs active and out of their kennels,” Justin Young with YWAC said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can sign up on their website.

The animal center is halfway through its Empty the Shelters event where people can adopt adult animals for monetary donations. Young said more animals continue to find homes, but there are still plenty of animals looking for new ones.

“We get to see them come in here wherever they come from as strays or whatever so getting to see them go home and just the looks on their faces. You can tell in a dog’s face when they’re happy, they’re excited, they’re filled with joy,” Young said.

Empty the Shelters continues until Oct. 8.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.