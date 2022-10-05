Tennessee Basketball set to open new season

The Vols will face off against perennial power Gonzaga down in Texas.
UT debuts its formidable team on the University of Tennessee Basketball's media day
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s team, which finished 27-8 overall, won the SEC Tournament and made a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Vols return first-team All-SEC guard Santiago Vescovi, upperclassmen starters Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic.

The Vols also bring in a highly touted recruiting class highlighted by McDonald’s All-American Julian Phillips.

Leading the way once again will be legendary head coach Rick Barnes, who enters his 36th season as a head coach and eighth with Tennessee.

He is one of six active coaches with more than 750 career wins. Barnes is excited about the mix of talent he’s assembled for the 2022-23 season.

The players are equally pumped and eager to put into action a faster pace of play, something this group believes it can accomplish by having such a versatile roster. The guys also believe this play style will also help them play with even more confidence.

The game is set for 9:00 p.m., and the proceeds from the event will benefit the McLendon Foundation.

