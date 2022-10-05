Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area.

These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits Claxton third grade students. (WVLT)

