Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley met all the third graders at Claxton Elementary School.
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area.

These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.

