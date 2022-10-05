Tourism commissioner celebrates a record year in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s tourism commissioner was in Sevier County Wednesday to congratulate the tourism team on the best year ever.

More than $3.4 billion dollars was spent in the county in 2021. Once all the numbers came in, the commissioner said Sevier County lead the state in economic recovery after the pandemic.

The commissioner, Mark Ezell, said the trend continued through this year and expected another banner year once it’s all tallied up.

“We were up here celebrating Tennessee’s resiliency and how well Sevier County helped lead our state with great results with our economic impact on tourism,” Mark Ezell, with the Department of Tourist Development. “The folks here in Sevier County have done such a great job being up double digits, not only from 2020, but from 2021′s record year.”

Overall visitor spending was up more than 40%.

Sevier county was at $3.4 billion, Knox County spending was $1.6 billion.

Here’s the full report about travel in Tennessee in 2021 https://industry.tnvacation.com/industry/research

