Tourism commissioner celebrates a record year in Sevier County

More than $3.4 billion was spent in Sevier County in 2021.
Joint association meeting with Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.
Joint association meeting with Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s tourism commissioner was in Sevier County Wednesday to congratulate the tourism team on the best year ever.

More than $3.4 billion dollars was spent in the county in 2021. Once all the numbers came in, the commissioner said Sevier County lead the state in economic recovery after the pandemic.

The commissioner, Mark Ezell, said the trend continued through this year and expected another banner year once it’s all tallied up.

“We were up here celebrating Tennessee’s resiliency and how well Sevier County helped lead our state with great results with our economic impact on tourism,” Mark Ezell, with the Department of Tourist Development. “The folks here in Sevier County have done such a great job being up double digits, not only from 2020, but from 2021′s record year.”

Overall visitor spending was up more than 40%.

Sevier county was at $3.4 billion, Knox County spending was $1.6 billion.

Here’s the full report about travel in Tennessee in 2021 https://industry.tnvacation.com/industry/research

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Warming up before cooling down
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
Brewfest is back October 8, 2022!
Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend
Plans are underway to extend Veterans Boulevard to Henderson Road in Sevierville.
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
Bryan Anthony Capps, 36
Repeat child molester convicted