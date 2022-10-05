Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next couple of days are warmer before a cold front arrives by the end of the week bringing little rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue tonight allowing temperatures to drop to 45 degrees by Thursday morning.

We warm up to end the week before a cold front arrives. Thursday is mostly sunny with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to be near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday has scattered afternoon clouds and spotty light showers at best. Highs remain near 78 degrees. We’ll have gusts around 20 mph at times Friday afternoon through Saturday.

While most of us don’t see any rain from this cold front, we will all feel it this weekend! This weekend’s high temperatures are in the upper 60s. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a warming trend is on track for next week. We’re even climbing back to 80 mid-week. Later next week we could be tracking our next cold front.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

