Watch Tennessee basketvols gear up for upcoming season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Open basketball practices with the Vols and Lady Vols will give fans the chance to witness the magic happen.

On Oct. 15, the Lady Vols will host a scrimmage at the Thompson-Boling Arena from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vols will take to the court immediately after until 11:30 a.m.

The sold-out Alabama football game is on the same day, so University of Tennessee officials reminded the public that football parking permits are required for lots on and around campus.

Fans will not be allowed on the floor but can view the practices from sections 100 to 109 in the arena’s lower-north side.

