Watch Tennessee basketvols gear up for upcoming season

Have you ever wanted to see the UT basketball teams practice? Now’s your chance!
Tennessee vs. South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 11, 2022
Tennessee vs. South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 11, 2022(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Open basketball practices with the Vols and Lady Vols will give fans the chance to witness the magic happen.

On Oct. 15, the Lady Vols will host a scrimmage at the Thompson-Boling Arena from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vols will take to the court immediately after until 11:30 a.m.

The sold-out Alabama football game is on the same day, so University of Tennessee officials reminded the public that football parking permits are required for lots on and around campus.

Fans will not be allowed on the floor but can view the practices from sections 100 to 109 in the arena’s lower-north side.

