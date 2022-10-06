Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor

Peppermint Bark ice cream
Peppermint Bark ice cream(Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor.

Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream will also be available.

