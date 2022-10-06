Cold front brings in some clouds and little rain Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says cooler air arrives just in time for the weekend.
Few clouds and showers Friday
Few clouds and showers Friday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are staying warm Friday as a cold front arrives. This front brings us little to no rain, but a nice cool down just in time for the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and a milder low of 50 degrees.

Friday has scattered afternoon clouds and spotty light showers at best. Highs remain near 78 degrees with gusts around 15 to 20 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

While most of us don’t see any rain from this cold front, we will all feel it this weekend! This weekend’s high temperatures are in the upper 60s. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

I'm All Vol Forecast
I'm All Vol Forecast(WVLT)

The Vols are on the road this weekend, so your I’m All Vol Forecast looks at a warmer LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. There are more clouds there as well, but temperatures climb from the upper 70s for that 11 AM CDT kickoff to the mid-80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a warming trend is on track for next week. We will climb to 80 degrees mid-week, then we’re watching a cold front to bring scattered showers late week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

