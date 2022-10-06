East Tennessee law enforcement to host Faith and Blue Event, food drive

Guests will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement representatives and faith-based leaders at the event, officials aid.
Faith and Blue Weekend
Faith and Blue Weekend(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight area law enforcement agencies have partnered to host an event for National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is held from October 7 to 10.

The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Safety City, located at 165 South Concord Street. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, University of Tennessee Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be in attendance.

In addition to the event, the agencies are hosting a food drive, where attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. Accepted items include canned goods, dried fruits and vegetables, or nuts.

Afterward, a KPD spokesperson said the Volunteer Bus will transport all donations to a local food bank.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement representatives and faith-based leaders at the event, officials aid.

National Faith & Blue Weekend aims to facilitate “safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.”

More information about the weekend can be found here.

