East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue.

Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest.

Following the latest arrest, police searched the car she was in. During the search, officers found a black pouch with five large baggies with a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, seven Suboxone strips, a clear container with scales, baggies, three marijuana cigarettes and $1264 in cash.

Tina Seabolt was taken to the Bell County Detention Center. She is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She also was served on the outstanding warrants.

