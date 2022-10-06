Enjoy this warmer day, with a cold front bringing a chill to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re warming up ahead of a cold front. While it brings little to no rain, it does bring down temperatures for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and chilly, as we drop to around 45 degrees. We’re still well below average on the morning lows.

Now, we warm up even more today and are just above average with a high of 78 degrees. Thursday is mostly sunny with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and a milder low of 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday has scattered afternoon clouds and spotty light showers at best. Highs remain near 78 degrees, but is breezier with gusts around 15 to 20 mph at times.

While most of us don’t see any rain from this cold front, we will all feel it this weekend! This weekend’s high temperatures are in the upper 60s. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

Now, the Vols are on the road this weekend, so your I’m All Vol Forecast looks at a warmer LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. There are more clouds there as well, but temperatures climb from upper 70s for that 11 AM CDT kickoff to the mid 80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a warming trend is on track for next week. We will climb to 80 degrees mid-week, then we’re watching a cold front to bring scattered showers late week.

