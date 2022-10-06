Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators.

KFD investigators have looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.

He was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at around 5:00 p.m. on Central Avenue in North Knoxville, according to Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said that Gonzalez was charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property for the nine fires. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.

The KFD Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit will be leading the investigation into determining the cause and origin of the suspicious fires.

Those with information about the fires are urged to call the Arson Hotline at 865-637-1386.

