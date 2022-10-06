Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News.

Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on security cameras damaging a woman’s vehicle at around 1:00 a.m.

The report stated that damage included at least nine bullet holes, deep scratches around the vehicle from being keyed and four slashed tires.

He was charged with vandalism - $10,000-$60,000.

Hatchett was also arrested on Sept. 20 after a woman ran into the police department, saying Hatchett was trying to kill her. The report stated that the woman told officers that she was trying to get away from Hatchett after realizing he was following her while driving.

At one point, the woman said Hatchett “rammed” her vehicle while she was trying to get away, resulting in her believing he was trying to kill her, officials said. At that point, the report states she drove to the police department for help.

During the altercation, the report stated that the woman was on the phone with 911 dispatch, where audio of the crash could be heard. Afterward, a warrant was issued for Hatchett, resulting in his arrest.

The woman also filed an order of protection against Hatchett. He was charged with aggravated assault - domestic.

A week later, Hatchett was arrested again for breaking the order of protection, another police report stated. He reportedly entered the woman’s residence and into her bedroom.

The incident was caught on security cameras, according to police. Hatchett was charged with violation of protective order.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.