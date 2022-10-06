Peyton Manning named to SEC Football Legends Class

The honor comes 25 years after leading the Vols to an SEC Title
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov....
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov. 29, 1997 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 17-10. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (KVLY)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty-five years after leading Tennessee to the 1997 SEC championship, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will represent the Volunteers in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 2022 SEC Football Legends class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions.

The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions,” which takes place on Dec. 2 and 3 in Atlanta, and includes the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The group will also be recognized before the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The SEC Legends program began in 1994. Manning will join his brother, Eli, as 2022 honorees, with Eli representing his alma mater of Ole Miss.

Peyton led Tennessee to four consecutive bowl games, three straight top 10 national rankings, and the 1997 SEC championship as he captured MVP honors. The Vols topped Auburn, 30-29, in that contest as he threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning 73-yarder to Marcus Nash in the fourth quarter.

The 1997 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a consensus first-team All-American, Manning claimed the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Sullivan Award, Campbell Trophy and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award during his senior campaign.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

Latest News

Faith and Blue Weekend
East Tennessee law enforcement to host Faith and Blue Event, food drive
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
The KFD Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit will be leading the investigation.
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires