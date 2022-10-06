Peyton Manning named to SEC Football Legends Class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty-five years after leading Tennessee to the 1997 SEC championship, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will represent the Volunteers in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 2022 SEC Football Legends class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions.

The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions,” which takes place on Dec. 2 and 3 in Atlanta, and includes the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The group will also be recognized before the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The SEC Legends program began in 1994. Manning will join his brother, Eli, as 2022 honorees, with Eli representing his alma mater of Ole Miss.

Peyton led Tennessee to four consecutive bowl games, three straight top 10 national rankings, and the 1997 SEC championship as he captured MVP honors. The Vols topped Auburn, 30-29, in that contest as he threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning 73-yarder to Marcus Nash in the fourth quarter.

The 1997 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a consensus first-team All-American, Manning claimed the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Sullivan Award, Campbell Trophy and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award during his senior campaign.

