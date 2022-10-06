Railroad repairs spark small brush fires in Powell, Rural Metro mopping up spots

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Repairs made to a portion of the Norfolk Southern railway sparked small brush fires along the railroad in Powell, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

A spokesperson with the railway, Connor Spielmaker, said the crew was using a railgrinder. The equipment grinds the rail which naturally causes sparks. Crews were also equipped with water and hoses to put out each small fire that pops up.

“These usually remain on our property and do not impact any other private or public property,” Spielmaker said.

Spielmaker told WVLT News the small fires are “pretty standard with dry spells,” and crews normally put out the fires but call the local fire departments just in case.

“Whenever necessary, we will call the local fire department to assist – which we did today, and we’re very grateful for their quick, professional response,” Spielmaker said.

Bagwell said they were monitoring the railroad from Beaver Creek to Copeland Dr. in Powell.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

