Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated...
Woman fends off burglar with frying pan, police say
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack
Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer...
Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s