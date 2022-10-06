Vote for KCSO’s best doggo in honor of K-9 division’s 30-year anniversary

The winner will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
KCSO K-9s
KCSO K-9s(KCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 division, people were invited to participate in a friendly competition between the department’s K-9s.

KCSO posted 16 photos of its current K-9 officers, asking people to vote for the most beautiful or handsomest good doggo.

Those wanting to vote can do so in the comment section of KCSO’s Facebook post.

In honor of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 division’s 30th Year Anniversary we are asking you to participate in a...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 6, 2022

The winner will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

“Get to voting dog lovers!!!”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

Latest News

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC...
Going My Way: John Wright
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding
Donate to Harry's RMWP campaign to help in the fight against breast cancer!
WVLT’s Harry Sullivan to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink challenge
Horse Haven brings back Fall Fest event
Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend