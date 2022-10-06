Vote for KCSO’s best doggo in honor of K-9 division’s 30-year anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 division, people were invited to participate in a friendly competition between the department’s K-9s.

KCSO posted 16 photos of its current K-9 officers, asking people to vote for the most beautiful or handsomest good doggo.

Those wanting to vote can do so in the comment section of KCSO’s Facebook post.

In honor of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 division’s 30th Year Anniversary we are asking you to participate in a... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 6, 2022

The winner will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

“Get to voting dog lovers!!!”

