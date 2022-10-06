Vote for KCSO’s best doggo in honor of K-9 division’s 30-year anniversary
The winner will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 division, people were invited to participate in a friendly competition between the department’s K-9s.
KCSO posted 16 photos of its current K-9 officers, asking people to vote for the most beautiful or handsomest good doggo.
Those wanting to vote can do so in the comment section of KCSO’s Facebook post.
“Get to voting dog lovers!!!”
