Wreaths Across America accepting donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wreaths Across America officially opened its 2022 fundraising campaign.

“We have a short time to encourage people to donate to the effort of honoring ALL the Veterans in our 3 Knoxville Veteran cemeteries with a beautiful evergreen wreath,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

Ahead of the holiday season, wreaths will be placed throughout Knoxville’s three Veteran cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 12:00 p.m.

Last year, the organization honored approximately 18,000 Veterans and is determined to keep up this year.

“The number of Veterans to honor increases every year; there are 15 – 20 funerals conducted at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on E. Governor John Sevier Highway per week,” a spokesperson said.

Those wanting to support Wreaths Across America can do so by sponsoring a wreath for $15.

Checks may be sent to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville, TN 37950. Online donations can be made here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.