WVLT’s Harry Sullivan to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s own Harry Sullivan is wearing pink all month long!

Harry is participating in this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, raising money in the fight against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female.

This is yet another way to help fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, ensuring mammograms for women who need them, and working to find a future with a 100 percent survival rate.

It is a competition so Harry needs your help! He’s hoping to raise at least $2,500 this year.

If you’d like to donate to Harry’s campaign you can do so by visiting this link.

