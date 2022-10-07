Alcatraz East Crime Museum announces winners of Graffiti Art Contest

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge has announced the winners of this year’s Graffiti Art Contest held in the museum parking lot.

The three artists who won received a cash reward for their artwork.

“Congratulations to the winners of our annual graffiti art contest!” says Summer Blalock, sales and marketing manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this contest to the community each year. We look forward to hanging these pieces in our gallery for guests to check out.”

The 4th Annual Graffiti Art Contest winners, the topic of their artwork, and the amount awarded are:

1st Place - William Love, Serial Killer Aileen Carol Wuornos Portrait, $1,200

2nd Place - Daniel Lafrate, How choices dictate your future, $800

3rd Place - Julia Bridges, Police Brutality, $500

The annual event was sponsored by Moonshine Mountain Coaster, The Island Pigeon Forge, and Dazzle Events and Delights.

