Anderson County rolls past Gibbs 55-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County hosted the Gibbs eagles in this 4-A match up on Rivalry Thursday.

The Mavericks are still undefeated after beating the Eagles 55-24.

Anderson county Quarterback Walter Martinez was sharp on Thursday night -- finding Bryson Vowell for multiple scores, including one of the best catches you’ll see this season.

OH MY Bryson Vowell! pic.twitter.com/TOFM8SV7op — RIVALRY THURSDAY (@rivalrythursday) October 7, 2022

Anderson County now moves to 8-0 on the season, sitting at #2 in Class 4-A in Tennessee.

Gibbs moves to 4-2 on the season, as they host the York Institute next week.

