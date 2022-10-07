Anderson County rolls past Gibbs 55-24

The Mavericks squared off against the Eagles on Rivalry Thursday
Rivalry Thursday Gibbs vs. Anderson County
Rivalry Thursday Gibbs vs. Anderson County(Rivalry Thursday)
By William Dowling
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County hosted the Gibbs eagles in this 4-A match up on Rivalry Thursday.

The Mavericks are still undefeated after beating the Eagles 55-24.

Anderson county Quarterback Walter Martinez was sharp on Thursday night -- finding Bryson Vowell for multiple scores, including one of the best catches you’ll see this season.

Anderson County now moves to 8-0 on the season, sitting at #2 in Class 4-A in Tennessee.

Gibbs moves to 4-2 on the season, as they host the York Institute next week.

