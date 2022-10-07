Body found on Watts Bar Lake, investigation underway

The death marked the state's 27th boating-related fatality this year.
Watts Bar Lake
Watts Bar Lake(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on Watts Bar Lake on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

After receiving two 911 calls, one that a boater was overdue and another that the boat was found afloat on Watts Bar Lake, officials responded to the area at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

TWRA officers, Rhea County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS traveled by land and water about three and a half north of the dam. Upon arrival, officials said they found the pontoon boat and the body of a man.

Officials identified the man as Larry Ezell, 81, of Rhea County. The body was transported to the Knox County Forensic Center, according to wildlife officials.

The death marked the state’s 27th boating-related fatality this year.

