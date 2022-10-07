Boo! at the Zoo returns to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Boo! at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville with three upcoming weekends of fun. Other dates for Boo! at the Zoo include Oct. 13-16, and Oct. 20-23, from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. each evening.

The Zoo is hosting one more night offering tickets exclusively for Zoo members and Circle of Friends members on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

This year’s Boo! at the Zoo includes 21 treat stations, dramatic lighting, giant inflatables, and the Monster Mash dance party. It’s the 36th year the zoo will host this Halloween event.

“We know it’s a special tradition for a lot of our families. It’s multigenerational groups coming. The grandparents that brought their children, and now they’re bringing their children, so we take that responsibility very seriously,” Zoo Knoxville marketing director Tina Rolen said.

Special character nights will feature popular princesses on Oct. 8, 14 and 23, Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion Midsouth Garrison on Oct. 9 and 22, and Ghost Busters on Oct. Oct. 12 and 13.

Additional activities include the Scary-Go-Round and the BOO! Choo Train each evening, weather permitting. This year, the Pumpkin Carriage zipline ride and the Oktoberfest Beer and Brats Garden at the Roaming Rhino Canteen are new.

“When you come and experience Halloween with us, the other fun part of the event is you’re supporting the work our zoo does to take care of our animals and make sure we’re saving species that need our help,” Rolen said.

Boo! at the Zoo, tickets are $13 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under are admitted free. Parking is free.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.