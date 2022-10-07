Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students

Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encourages students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books.
Book Blast Blowout
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books.

“I am stoked. I don’t know what other word to use for it,” explained Angie Crutchfield, the school’s librarian, “I remember always having a book in my hand. And I try to teach my kids, on a daily basis, that reading can take you anywhere.”

Students who raised at least $100 earned 10 books.

Every pre-Kindergartener through fifth-grader at Valley View got at least three books.

“I wanted to find so many new books to read,” fourth grade student, Bailey Ball, said since she loves to read mystery books, “My favorite part about reading is like to figure out the main idea of it.”

The school raised $26,356.

