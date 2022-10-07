Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation

The investigation into the overdose deaths is ongoing.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fugitive wanted out of Ohio was arrested in an ongoing investigation into three overdose deaths in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A search warrant was executed at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive #23 on Monday, Oct. 3, by the AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task Force, the Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit personnel, according to a release.

During the search, officers arrested Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Michigan. In addition, officials found both powder and pills suspected of being heroin or fentanyl, items for manufacturing, packaging, and selling drugs and other unknown pills, officials said. All the items were sent off for testing.

Bell was charged for being a fugitive from justice. Charges are forthcoming, and the investigation into the overdose deaths is ongoing.

