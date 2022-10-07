Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos

Police say Kent Carter was killed when someone fired shots at the car he was in while on vacation.
By William Puckett
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of Kent Carter were remembering him as the friend they say always had a good joke on hand.

”I’ve known Kent, I don’t know, 30 years, there’s not one conversation where I remember going ‘wow we had a serious conversation’ we weren’t those people,” said lifelong friend Leeshaun Taylor.

Taylor and another of Carter’s lifelong friends, Eric Coulter, were told Monday their friend had been killed.

”It’s sadness because his life was so much joy,” said Taylor.

While Carter was the class clown at Clinton High, he was well accomplished after leaving East Tennessee.

Carter was a member of the United States Military, a freemason, a leader of the NAACP in Arlington Virginia where he lived, and was becoming an accomplished realtor when he was killed.

”For him to be taken by a group of cowards,” said Coulter. “Is heartbreaking.”

Life after high school didn’t change for the class of 2000.

Always one for a joke, the group found themselves going back to old times, thinking about their lifelong friend but hurting now that he’s gone.

”I suppose in times like this it’s really easy to say that someone was very special and that they meant a lot to you and that the world has suffered because of their loss,” said Coulter. “But that is truly the case with Kent, that the world is truly, the world’s a little less than without him.”

Carter was celebrating his 40th birthday on the tropical island.

