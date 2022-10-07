‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium.

While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the University of Tennessee.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m going to leave something behind,’” said Barnes.

He wrote “go vols” in sharpie on the back of the tiger head logos when he was helping install them next to the famous “Welcome to Death Valley” sign. However, fans won’t be able to see the markings from the stands or even on TV.

Vol fan Nick Barnes inscribed mutiple fixtures with UT phrases in 2014. (WVLT)

In the North end zone on the top of the scoreboard, Barnes said he also welded “go vols” into the metal in a spot that would be tough to find.

Eight years later, he feels confident nobody has seen it except for him, and it’ll likely be there forever.

“They’ll never scratch those welds out; they’ll be on that steel until someone that’s smaller than me decides to crawl up where I put them, get in that tight space and grind them off, but I doubt they’d want to do that,” said Barnes.

However, he didn’t stop there.

In the South end zone, Barnes welded “UT” into the metal away from the public view. For him, it’s the ultimate way to show support for his team while ensuring the Vols are represented well outside of Knoxville.

Tennessee left for Baton Rouge Friday, looking toward the game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

