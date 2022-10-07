Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

Latest News

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead
Donjae Bell, 29.
Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation
Cold front moves in breezy conditions today, then colder tomorrow.
Mild today as a weak cold front moves through, leaves us chilly this weekend