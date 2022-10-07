Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades.

That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything.

As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave.

“We were in here in the house and as we came out the door I thought ‘well mom, we gotta get out of here, or we’re gonna have problems,’” he said.

All of a sudden the water swept the couple, who have been married 63 years, across the front yard.

“They found my phone, which I had it in my pocket, they found it at those meters, at those gas meters down there,” Jacobs said pointing across the house at two gas meters.

The couple began saying what they thought might be a final goodbye to each other.

They say a bright light and a powerful force came to the rescue, leading the two back to their front porch to safety.

“By God’s spirit, he took me by the hand. I don’t know where I was at here, but he pulled me right back into this area right here,” Jacobs said.

Now two months later, contractors are working to rebuild the Jacobs’ home.

The Franklin County High School choir joined in the efforts, taking off from a break to help out.

“They had to be up at 6:45. We pulled out of Frankfort at 7 this morning. On the last weekday of their fall break, I think it speaks volumes to the kind of kids I’m blessed to teach,” choir teacher Raye Hurley said.

David and Ruby Jacobs plan to move back into their home soon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

