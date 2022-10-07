Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families.

The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike.

Guests will be able to enjoy pumpkins, candy, take-home activities and a photo booth, according to event officials. Volunteers will also be giving out treats!

Reservations are required. Those interested can sign up here.

The church is also looking for additional volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.