Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families

Those wishing to attend are required to register on the church’s website.
Generic kids in Halloween costumes
Generic kids in Halloween costumes(Chase Gage)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families.

The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike.

Guests will be able to enjoy pumpkins, candy, take-home activities and a photo booth, according to event officials. Volunteers will also be giving out treats!

Reservations are required. Those interested can sign up here.

The church is also looking for additional volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

There have been 77 crashes involving injuries to pedestrians this year so far, compared to 55...
Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows
Each year, Nuclear Care Partners observe this honorary holiday which serves to recognize and...
Nuclear workers remembered for their service
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
No Shave November
Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October