Lane Kiffin wonders “what if?”

He hadn’t left Tennessee for USC
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin addresses his team during NCAA college football practice,...
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin addresses his team during NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.

Appearing on The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. The coach selected the ability to go Back to the Future, if you will.

Then when asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin replied, “Then I may just stay at Tennessee.”

Kiffin was fired during his 4th season at Southern Cal and then pretty much hit the reset button on his coaching career with stints at Alabama and then at Florida Atlantic before landing at Ole Miss where his Rebels went 10-3 last year and are off to a 5-0 start this season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

Latest News

Rivalry Thursday Gibbs vs. Anderson County
Anderson County rolls past Gibbs 55-24
The kids round up the eggs then sell up to 18 for $2
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
Few clouds and showers Friday
Cold front brings in some clouds and little rain Friday
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos