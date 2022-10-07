Lane Kiffin wonders “what if?”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.

Appearing on The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. The coach selected the ability to go Back to the Future, if you will.

Then when asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin replied, “Then I may just stay at Tennessee.”

Who knew years ago when there was a burning mattress on campus the night Lane Kiffin left that he would someday second-guess the decision he made that day @wvlt pic.twitter.com/O7I1nDp4Ma — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 7, 2022

Kiffin was fired during his 4th season at Southern Cal and then pretty much hit the reset button on his coaching career with stints at Alabama and then at Florida Atlantic before landing at Ole Miss where his Rebels went 10-3 last year and are off to a 5-0 start this season.

