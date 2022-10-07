Mild today as a weak cold front moves through, leaves us chilly this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are on the warm side of this front for now, with chilly conditions moving in for the weekend. Some more frost is possible Saturday night, but luckily next week warms up!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy haze and fog. It’s a little chilly for this time of the year again, with a low around 48 degrees.

Today we’re seeing scattered clouds and a few sprinkles to mountaintop spotty rain from this cold front. We are also feeling some extra wind, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph. We are still warmer for now, with a high today of 78 degrees.

Tonight clears, with scattered clouds and a few light rain showers left in and along the Smoky Mountains by morning. We’ll drop to around 45 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

While most of us don’t see any rain from this cold front, we will all feel it this weekend!

I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

In case this weekend’s chill isn’t something you’re looking forward to, the Vols are on the road this weekend, so your I’m All Vol Forecast looks at a warmer LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. There are more clouds there as well, but temperatures climb from the upper 70s for that 11 AM (central) kickoff to the mid-80s.

Back here at home, we’re only around 59 degrees at Noon (eastern), and warming up to around 66 degrees Saturday. It’s a beautiful sunny day, but a chilly one! Saturday night is when we could have more of you see patchy frost develop for the first time this season. Most of our area drops to the mid 30s, meanwhile the Valley cools to around 40 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday is still sunny and chilly, with a high of 68 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a warming trend is on track for next week. We will climb to 80 degrees mid-week, then we’re watching a cold front to bring scattered rain and storms late week.

