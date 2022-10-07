More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs are medically fragile with heartworms and other serious ailments.

Agape is seeking additional foster families and donations, urgently. Deployment and the dogs’ medical care are expected to cost more than $15,000.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist with this effort.

The foster-based animal rescue serves the Middle Tennessee region but made a commitment to help other states in crisis after witnessing the support the Nashville area received following the catastrophic flood in 2010.

“I knew the Agape team had to hit the road to assist families and pets during this crisis. We know what it feels like to need help,” said Tanya Willis, Agape’s executive director. “Clearing shelters that were overpopulated before the storm even hit gives displaced dogs and their families a chance to reunite. We hope Nashville will rally around these families and support this mission.”

Visit the shelter’s website for information on how to donate or foster.

