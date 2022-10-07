More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian

The rescue is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville.
The rescue is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville.(WKYT)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs are medically fragile with heartworms and other serious ailments.

Agape is seeking additional foster families and donations, urgently. Deployment and the dogs’ medical care are expected to cost more than $15,000.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist with this effort.

The foster-based animal rescue serves the Middle Tennessee region but made a commitment to help other states in crisis after witnessing the support the Nashville area received following the catastrophic flood in 2010.

“I knew the Agape team had to hit the road to assist families and pets during this crisis. We know what it feels like to need help,” said Tanya Willis, Agape’s executive director. “Clearing shelters that were overpopulated before the storm even hit gives displaced dogs and their families a chance to reunite. We hope Nashville will rally around these families and support this mission.”

Visit the shelter’s website for information on how to donate or foster.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Police say Kent Carter was killed when someone fired shots at the car he was in while on...
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
Norris Freeway near Miller Rd wreck
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

Latest News

A young woman paints in her block at Oak Ridge's Street Painting Festival on Saturday.
Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square
Temperatures warm a little more with plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon
Frost possible Sunday morning, more sunshine for the afternoon
Man dies after falling from tree stand
The fire happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.
Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire
Linden Avenue
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing