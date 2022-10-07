New details revealed in crash involving Rep. Gant

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A crash report reveals new details after Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant was injured in a crash earlier this week.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gant was driving south on Highway 18 in Hardeman County on Wednesday night when another vehicle crossed the middle line, hitting Gant head-on.

THP identified the other driver as 42-year-old Marcus Cheairs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rep. Gant was airlifted to Regional One where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

