Nuclear workers remembered for their service

Each year, Nuclear Care Partners observe this honorary holiday which serves to recognize and honor the men and women who worked in the nuclear weapons development industry.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Retired workers at the East Tennessee nuclear plants were honored Friday on this National Day of Remembrance.

Once a year, former workers are recognized for their service.

Locally the group works with Department of Energy workers from Oak Ridge including Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12.

Friday, they were treated to lunch at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge and in a special ceremony where each were given a recognition pin.

This is done on a national level every October.

“It’s a day that our former atomic workers can come and get their Department of Labor white card and go through the process and services everything from DME to home healthcare to getting financial compensation for their service,” said Devin Hodnett, with Nuclear Care Partners.

The Nuclear Care Partners said any former worker with any issue related to their previous employment should get in touch with them to see how they can help.

