One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.

First responders said they worked to stabilize and cut the vehicle to free the occupant while Lifestar landed.

The person, who suffered from serious injuries, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s trauma unit once freed, according to a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson.

“Great work by all of your emergencies responders to get this person to the trauma center. KCSO, AMR, and Rural Metro Fire working together for you!”

Wreck on Norris Freeway near Miller Rd (Rural Metro Fire)

