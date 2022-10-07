One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center.
Norris Freeway near Miller Rd wreck
Norris Freeway near Miller Rd wreck(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.

First responders said they worked to stabilize and cut the vehicle to free the occupant while Lifestar landed.

The person, who suffered from serious injuries, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s trauma unit once freed, according to a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson.

“Great work by all of your emergencies responders to get this person to the trauma center. KCSO, AMR, and Rural Metro Fire working together for you!”

Wreck on Norris Freeway near Miller Rd
Wreck on Norris Freeway near Miller Rd(Rural Metro Fire)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

Latest News

No Shave November
Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October
Warmer weather around for the Vols game
Sunny and cool weekend, breezy at times
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
1st Place - William Love, Serial Killer Aileen Carol Wuornos Portrait
Alcatraz East Crime Museum announces winners of Graffiti Art Contest