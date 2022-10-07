Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.

“Often times we don’t have witnesses or good witnesses,” said KPD Lieutenant Brian Bumpus. “These things happen so fast.”

So far this year, 77 crashes in Knoxville involving pedestrians have resulted in injuries. All of 2021, KPD reports there were 55 in total. There have been 21 crashes with injuries compared to seven last year with cyclists.

Including 23-year-old Quinton Fields less than two weeks ago, there have already been five deaths related to pedestrians and cyclists this year, according to KPD.

Data shows a dramatic uptick, but investigators feel many crashes can be avoided.

“The easiest way to avoid it is just to pay attention to both drivers and pedestrians,” said Bumpus.

Others said it isn’t so easy. Caroline Cooley, President of Bike Walk Knoxville, recalled times that she would consider “close calls” while bike riding.

“There are numerous times where I realize they can’t see me, and I have to screech and suddenly stop, and they look up and go, oh well, where did you come from,” said Cooley.

Lt. Bumpus said an excellent way to stay safe is to not dart across the road if you’re on a bike or foot. He adds that making eye contact with a car’s driver is an easy way to ensure you’re on the same page and that both parties can see each other before crossing an intersection or road.

For more information on bike and pedestrian safety, including scheduling safety classes, you can head to the Bike Walk Knoxville website.

