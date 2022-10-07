Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
Kent Carter (left) with friend, Eric Coulter (right).
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Generic kids in Halloween costumes
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened...
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture
There have been 77 crashes involving injuries to pedestrians this year so far, compared to 55...
Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows