Police: Woman charged with murder said 'it was time to feed her demons'

Shapria Williams
Shapria Williams(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman accused of killing a man who was found dead in a vacant home.

Police were called to a home on Gruber Drive on September 23 where they found Terry Massey dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators were told a woman named “Shine” had admitted to the murder.

Days later, that witness told police that “Shine” described killing Massey with a knife and she told the woman “it was time to feed her demons.”

Shapria Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, burglary of a vehicle and theft of property.

