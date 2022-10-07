Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs.

“We were in the same position and having a hard time getting stuff that we actually need,” Selena said.

The idea came after a medical procedure forced Selena to give up horse riding, which was the very thing that kept her connected with animals. Noticing the strain it was causing, her mother offered a solution to her new problem.

“So that she wouldn’t been upset, I learned how to raise ducks to give her something else I look forward to,” Selena’s mother said.

Their cliental has grown since they got started a few months ago. The kids round up the eggs then sell up to 18 for $2, which is cheaper than what major grocers charge these days. The community donates some supplies and mom makes the deliveries.

Selena said it was important to make their product affordable.

“Helping other people reminds me of how it was. That makes me happy that I can actually give something to help,” Selena said.

Half of their proceeds go toward Roane County Cooperative Ministries. They now have a Facebook page where families can place an order online.

