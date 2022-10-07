Sevier County Food Ministries celebrates 30 years of feeding neighbors

SCFM is a non-profit organization made up of dedicated staff and volunteers who serve and love the community to ensure no one in Sevier County goes hungry.
Sevier County Food Ministries held a community celebration on Thursday for 30 years of feeding neighbors in Sevier County.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministries held a community celebration on Thursday for 30 years of feeding neighbors in Sevier County.

It was in 1992 when the non-profit organization was founded to help fulfill the nutritional needs of Sevier County.

On Thursday, the group invited the community to the food ministry to see what they do. People who live or work in Sevier County can go once a week to pick up a bag of groceries.

Last year the ministry handed out 37,441 bags of food.

