Sevier County Food Ministries celebrates 30 years of feeding neighbors

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministries held a community celebration on Thursday for 30 years of feeding neighbors in Sevier County.

It was in 1992 when the non-profit organization was founded to help fulfill the nutritional needs of Sevier County.

OUR MISSION We exist to give food and hope to families in Sevier County, TN. Our program is an emergency food resource for persons experiencing a food shortage or struggling to provide for their families.

On Thursday, the group invited the community to the food ministry to see what they do. People who live or work in Sevier County can go once a week to pick up a bag of groceries.

Last year the ministry handed out 37,441 bags of food.

