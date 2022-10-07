Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October
Participating employees will pay $30 to the American Cancer Society each month.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department announced its officers would participate in No-Shave November. This year, similar to last, they are extending the challenge into October to raise cancer awareness.
“This marks the fifth year that the SPD has participated in the national program,” an SPD spokesperson said.
A release stated that the officers participating in the national challenge aimed to grow cancer awareness by embracing their hair. In addition, employees who participate will pay $30 a month to the American Cancer Society.
“Hopefully, our efforts and those of others will help raise cancer awareness, save lives and aid those who are fighting this terrible disease,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.