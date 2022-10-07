Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October

Participating employees will pay $30 to the American Cancer Society each month.
No Shave November
No Shave November(SPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department announced its officers would participate in No-Shave November. This year, similar to last, they are extending the challenge into October to raise cancer awareness.

“This marks the fifth year that the SPD has participated in the national program,” an SPD spokesperson said.

A release stated that the officers participating in the national challenge aimed to grow cancer awareness by embracing their hair. In addition, employees who participate will pay $30 a month to the American Cancer Society.

“Hopefully, our efforts and those of others will help raise cancer awareness, save lives and aid those who are fighting this terrible disease,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning.

Sevierville PD Participates in No-Shave November…and October to Raise Cancer Awareness The City of Sevierville Police...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, October 7, 2022

