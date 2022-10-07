Sunny and cool weekend, breezy at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weak front will continue to move through this evening and into the overnight bringing some cloud cover with it and limited rain chances. Behind the front much cooler weather arrives just in time for the weekend as well as plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions at times. It will definitely feel like Fall across the region with some cold mornings to start the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Moving through the evening winds will be a little breezy at times as we see gust approaching 20 mph at times with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. We do see clearing through the overnight and that will allow us to cool quickly with most areas in the middle 40s to start Saturday, although a few areas in Southeastern Kentucky could wake up to some patchy frost where things clear out a little faster.

Saturday looks to be full of sunshine with a good breeze at times, which will make it feel a little cooler during the afternoon. It’s the perfect weather to have a tailgate at home for the Tennessee Vols game as they take on the LSU Tigers. Temperatures will be cooler though as we only warm into the middle 60s despite the ample amount of sunshine. Winds will be a little strong as well as they stay out of the north at 10-15 mph with some higher gust.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm through Sunday and into next week, but we’ll have to get through a cold start on Sunday morning where temperatures are falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy to widespread frost are possible and something we’ll keep a close watch on as we go into Saturday evening. Upper 60s return for Sunday with the lower to middle 70s by Monday.

We could even see some areas approaching 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances move back into the picture for Thursday bringing some much needed rainfall to the area. Enjoy the nice weekend ahead!

Cooler weather arrives for the weekend, before warming up next week (WVLT)

