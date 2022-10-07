Tanger Outlets Sevierville goes pink to raise money for breast cancer

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville has gone pink and hopes to raise a lot of money for breast cancer research.

You’ll find a special pink savings card at the center that will save you money at different retailers.

Money from card purchases goes to breast cancer research and locally to the Doctor Robert F. Thomas Foundation and the Paint the Mountains Pink initiative.

They provide free mammograms for women in Sevier County who don’t have insurance.

For Tanger Outlets, it’s a way to give back locally to support the community.

“There are foundations all across the country and that is truly what Tanger wants to do. We want to support those community organizations that are impacting folks,” said Tammy Cox, Tanger Outlets.

You’ll also find several pink pumpkins all around the center. The cards are $10 and can be purchased at the mall office.

In 30 years, the pink program has raised more than $18 million across all the Tanger properties.

Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Throughout October, the Sevierville shopping destination joins nationwide philanthropic program and funds local breast cancer advocacy organization Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.