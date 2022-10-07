THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Roane County Friday, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Eric White, 59, of Harriman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when he struck Zane Vickery, 30, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, at around 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 7, officials said.

Vickery’s vehicle overturned and came to a stop on the outside shoulder, while White’s car stopped on the inside shoulder following the crash, according to a report.

White was pronounced dead on the scene, THP officials said. Vickery was injured in the crash, but officials did not share additional details on his condition.

Both individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

