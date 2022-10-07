When the Vols win, so do local businesses thanks to NIL

Name, image, and likeness merchandise help local businesses cash in.
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the Vols win, local businesses win too. And businesses that sell Vols t-shirts and merchandise saw a big boost in sales thanks to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with UT student athletes.

“The fan interest is obviously kind of back,” said Jed Dance, the President of Bacon & Company. They’re a Knoxville-based business that manufactures a lot of Volunteer gear.

Dance said business can depend on how well the Vols are playing. But this year, there is an added factor: Name, image, and likeness. This was the first football season players could profit off their own name and sell merchandise like t-shirts.

“That has created a lot of new opportunities,” said Dance. “Now you can get your favorite player on a t-shirt or a hat.”

Dance said sales of Volunteer merchandise are up about 65% compared to pre-NIL.

“I relate it back to the 90′s when we were really doing well. So, the demand has really picked back up,” said Dance.

The high demand for NIL merchandise extends to Alumni Hall too. They have an entire section of player t-shirts.

“It definitely highlights some star players on the team and I think the fans really get behind those players, and want to cheer them on, so they’re excited to wear their shirts,” said Beth Parks, the Director of Marketing for Alumni Hall.

However, not all of the profits go to the store or the player. Navy Shuler has an NIL deal where all of the proceeds go towards the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

“That’s a great thing to see, and a creative way to use that nil as well,” said Parks.

Dance of Bacon & Company said that NIL has become so popular by now, that all retailers they deal with are placing orders.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

