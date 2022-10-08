2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park.

Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office.

Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

It is unclear what triggered these dogs to attack.

