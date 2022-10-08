Cool start to Saturday, mild sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re waking up to a generally clear sky and a cool morning. Overall, not a bad weekend, but we’ll be cooler through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the passing clouds are down to our south and this afternoon we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 66 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

It’s the perfect weather to have a tailgate at home for the Tennessee Vols game as they take on the LSU Tigers. Temperatures will be cooler though as we only warm into the middle 60s despite the ample amount of sunshine. Winds will be a little strong as well as they stay out of the north at 10-15 mph with some higher gust.

Through the evening hours look for it to cool down quickly, but we’ll keep clear skies and dropping to near 40 by Sunday morning. Some areas of frost are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings back the sunshine once again. Temperatures will slowly begin to warm through Sunday and into next week. Upper 60s return for Sunday with the lower to middle 70s by Monday.

We could even see some areas approaching 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances move back into the picture for Thursday bringing some much-needed rainfall to the area. Enjoy the nice weekend ahead!

