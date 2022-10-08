Frost possible Sunday morning, more sunshine for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are cooling quickly this evening thanks to clear skies and light winds, which could lead to some frost come Sunday morning. Sunshine won’t be hard to come by over the next few days as high pressure settles in overhead and for those hoping for some warmer weather we have that on the way as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to head out this evening the weather looks to be fantastic as we see mostly clear skies and calming winds. Temperatures will be dropping quickly once the sun goes down and that will lead us to the potential of patchy frost and even some light freezes for our Kentucky communities. Frost Advisories have been issued for the Plateau, Mountains and the northern Valley as we expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s to near 40 to start your Sunday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of Southeastern Kentucky as we see many areas at or slightly below freezing.

You may want to bring in those sensitive plants this evening with that colder weather in place, but sunshine will return for Sunday afternoon and help to warm us into the upper 60s. The Fall weather looks to stick around to start next week as well, but some changes are in store by the middle of next week as we await the arrival of our next cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we take a look at the week ahead our temperatures will be slowly warming each afternoon with lower 70s returning for Monday and back into the middle and upper 70s come Tuesday. Above average temperatures remain possible for Wednesday as well with some areas approaching 80 degrees before rain chances increase heading into Thursday with the arrival of the cold front.

Cooler weather sticks around for late next week and into the weekend with mostly sunny skies as Tennessee returns home to face the Alabama and it will definitely feel like football weather.

Plenty of sunshine and slowly warming the next few days (WVLT)

