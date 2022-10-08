Knox Co. mom bakes birthday cakes for foster children

A mother's touch
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Knox County woman turned her passion to purpose by baking birthday cakes for kids in foster care.

Creating home made frosting on scratch made cake began as stress relief for Amber Wheat.

In March of 2021 she launched Bakeroos, a non-profit that bakes cakes for kids in foster care. It was shortly after her family received their first baby foster son.

She soon learned for many of these kids, her creation is their first birthday cake.

“A lot of times this is a huge deal for them because they don’t get to make a lot of fun decisions for themselves,” Wheat said.

The kids choose chocolate or vanilla cake and a theme. Foster parents contact her online to order a cake.

“That’s what I’m trying to do is to give them some sense of hope in the midst of the chaos,” Wheat said.

Her favorite memory is when a teen’s foster family contacted her requesting a Barbie cake.

“And she’s never had a birthday cake before ever. and she’s always dreamed of having a Barbie cake so this year that 17 year old got her first birthday cake ever, a Barbie cake.”

She and her volunteers have made more than 100 cakes for kids in foster care.

“Their day, the day they came into this world, is something that needs to be celebrated, no matter their situation in life, no matter where their at. They deserve to be celebrated.”

She plans to expand to serve more kids in need, like those who are economically disadvantaged.

Wheat doesn’t often get to meet the foster kids, but when she does, she said it’s special.

